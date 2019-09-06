NORFOLK - There will be lots of music, entertainment, and food at Sacred Heart Parish all day this Sunday for its Festival and Ribfest.
Team Coordinator Sheryl Cahoy says they’ll have a few worship services as well starting with mass at 9:30, bilingual mass at 11:30, and a salute to service at 1:45.
Cahoy says there will be plenty for the kids to see and do like a carnival, bingo, and reptile show.
She says there will be a plethora of food too.
"We have a noon meal that's a buffet style with roast beef, mash potatoes, and all of the fixings plus our Hispanic group of parishioners throw in some burritos and tamales. From there, the minute you walk on the grounds you can smell smokers cooking ribs."
Cahoy says the “Holy Smoke” Ribfest will have over 30 grillers serving 2,700 pounds of ribs.
She also invites you to take part in the raffle as over $5,800 in cash and prizes can be won.
For more information visit SacredHeartNorfolk.Com.