NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a pair of zoning changes that would make way for potential storage.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Dick Johnson spoke on behalf of the zoning changes and said Ewin Properties is requesting a change from Service Commercial District to Mobile Home District and a change from Mobile Home District to Service Commercial District on two separate tracts within the property located at 3207 South 12th Street.
Johnson added they’re looking to fill in the sewage lagoon on the property and build covered RV storage.
A neighbor expressed some concern with the potential storage and what the plans were.
City Planner Val Grimes said since this is just a zoning change request the applicant will have to come back and asked for a conditional use permit for the storage.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the zoning changes.