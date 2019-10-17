LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau is focused on boosting reliable, high-speed internet access for rural Nebraska.
Director of State Governmental Relations Ansley Mick tells News Talk WJAG they have been working the Nebraska Rural Broadband Task Force – which was created in 2018 – on making recommendations to the Legislature on how to improve broadband service in rural areas.
Mick says one major aspect of this issue they’ve been working on is the emphasis on the need for more accurate data to ensure precise mapping of broadband services to identify underserved areas.
She says they aren’t looking to create an unnecessary burden for the internet providers.
"We don't want to create this system where the state's requiring something, and the federal government is requiring something and all it is is a bigger regulatory nightmare for these companies and it costs more. We want it to be accurate and we want it to be streamlined so we want to know what we can be doing here in Nebraska as a public service commission that complements what is happening."
President Steve Nelson said in a news release it’s critical to the future of Nebraska that we make strides in improving broadband deployment statewide.