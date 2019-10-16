LINCOLN - Back in February the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced plans for the intersection of two highways.
The NDOT determined a Restricted Crossing U-Turn, also known as an RCUT, is the needed transportation improvement to address current safety and congestion concerns at the intersection of Highways 81and 91.
Governor Pete Ricketts talked about the plan during his monthly radio call-in show Monday.
Ricketts said after looking at all options an RCUT was the quickest solution to address those safety concerns.
"We have had a number of accidents there that are way above what we normally experience in other parts of the state at some of our intersections. We made some minor improvements there and found a lot of people weren't paying attention to the stop signs. I know folks have suggested putting up a traffic light, but that actually doesn't fall into guidance for those type of highways."
Ricketts added transportation officials have done extensive research in determining this is the best option.
He said other states that use this design have reduced fatalities 100%.