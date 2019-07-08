Gov. Pete Ricketts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning to visit more than a dozen Nebraska businesses as part of a victory tour for the state's recent win of a national economic development award.

Ricketts will kick off the tour Tuesday with a visit to NelNet in Lincoln. He also is expected to visit Omaha, Columbus, Norfolk, Bloomfield, Minden and Sidney.

Ricketts announced in March that Nebraska had won the 2018 Governor's Cup from Site Selection magazine for the most economic development projects per capita for the third consecutive year. Texas won the award for the most projects overall.

The 65-year-old Atlanta-based magazine has awarded the Governor's Cup annually since 1998, based on new and expanded corporate facilities.

Judge rejects allegations over gas price signs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A judge has ruled against the Coalition for Ethical Petroleum Marketing and several individuals who sued the owner of six convenience stores along Interstate 80 in Nebraska, saying the stores posted misleading signs about gas prices.

