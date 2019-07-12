NORFOLK - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts made a stop in Norfolk Thursday as part of his Governor’s Cup victory tour.
Ricketts stopped at Weiland Incorporated and thanked the company for helping Nebraska win the Governor’s Cup from Site Selection magazine for having the most economic development projects per capita in the nation.
Ricketts said Nebraska has won the award three years in a row.
"For three years in a row we have had more economic development projects than North Dakota, South Dakota, and Kansas combined. If we just had four more we could have added Minnesota to that list too. We punch way above our weight when it comes to companies investing in our state."
Ricketts said they want to continue to support the growth environment so they’ve developed a pro-growth strategy that involves four pillars of success.
He said those pillars include: developing people and connecting them with great paying jobs, run government like a business, be good stewards of tax dollars, and promote the state.