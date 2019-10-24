NORFOLK - A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for a new apartment complex that is part of the Legacy Bend housing development.
The complex is located just off of Victory Road in east Norfolk.
Property Manager Polly Collins said within the next five years there will be 250 apartment units, 225 houses, and 51 town homes.
"Some other things that we're going to be bring out to this area include a pool, club house, fitness center, and pocket parks for kids and adults."
Collins said there will also be green houses, space for gardens, and fruit trees.
There’s a second apartment complex being built right across from the now finished one and Collins said that one will be ready for renters the first of the year.
For more information visit LiveLegacyBend.Com.