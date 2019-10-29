PIERCE - Residents of Premier Estates of Pierce are set to be moved back to the newly refurbished facility after being evacuated in March.
Administrator Christian Koenig tells News Talk WJAG 40 residents were evacuated due to the flooding.
Koenig says the residents were in good spirits during the whole ordeal.
"Being in the (Pierce) Civic Auditorium for the first 48 hours after evacuation then relocating to another building in Norfolk, I'm really surprised on how well they all handled it. We've gone without any behavioral instances related to evacuation or relocation."
Koenig says they had 16 inches of water throughout the building which affected about four feet of the sheetrock.
He adds the staff has really stepped up during this process and helped make everything ready for the big move Tuesday.
An open house is anticipated for the first week of December.