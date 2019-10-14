OMAHA - Researchers at Creighton University are looking closer into findings related to the benefits of low-intensity physical activity for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
According to research led by Dr. Eric Bredahl, assistant professor of exercise science and pre-health professions at Creighton University, even low impact exercises, such as walking and doing yoga, can make a noticeable difference.
Bredahl says low-intensity exercise can help slow tumor growth, in addition to reducing damage to the heart that occurs during chemotherapy.
“Even at that low intensity exercise, it can provide a whole host of benefits. When people go through chemo, they often have a number of side effects that decrease their quality of life. They can’t eat, they feel lethargic, they feel fatigued, their muscles become weaker. If we add resistance training in, we know they eat more, so they maintain a greater capacity to perform their activities of daily living, they feel better.”
Bredahl says there are still a number of cancer patients who, due to physical limitations, can’t exercise so more research is being done to help those people.
He says the ultimate goal is to help stave off deterioration of heart and skeletal muscle tissue.