NORFOLK - A request for a conditional use permit was tabled at the Norfolk Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.
Doug Huttmann is requesting a permit for storage on property addressed as 701 Sherwood Road.
Huttmann told the commissioners the plan is to rent out space for people to store their campers and give them a place to park them.
Some questions did arise from the commissioners and Chairman Dan Spray he’d like to see more details about the proposed storage including the exact size and how it’s going to layout.
The commissioners voted unanimously to table the conditional use permit request until the next meeting.