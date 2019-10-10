NORFOLK - Parents, foster parents, educators, and anyone else who works with kids are encouraged to register and attend the upcoming Building Blocks Foster Care conference.
Recruitment and Training Specialist Tonya Bauman says the theme of this year’s conference is “Inspired to Improve”.
Bauman says the keynote speaker will be Derek Clark.
"He was in a foster care system in another state for his entire childhood. He found a foster family who was able to ride the storm with him and never give up and because of their dedication to him and the tools and knowledge he gained, he is now a very successful husband, father, motivation speaker, author, and musician. We're so excited to bring him and his message to our community."
Bauman says the other speakers are Stephanie Olson, CEO and President of the Set Me Free Project, and Bobby Post, owner of Community Monitoring Service in South Sioux City.
The conference is set for next Saturday from 8 to 4:15 at the Lifelong Learning Center on the campus of Northeast Community College.
The registration deadline is Friday and to register go to BuildingBlocksForKids.Org.