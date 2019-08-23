NORFOLK - Carnival games, auctions, and a roast beef picnic-style lunch are all in store during a yearly event this weekend.
The 23rd annual Lutheran High Northeast Beef Blast is taking place this Sunday starting at 10:30.
Principal Dan Sievert says as always they’ll have roast beef sandwiches for lunch.
He says new this year, the silent auction items are available for mobile bidding.
The free event will take place on the campus of Lutheran High Northeast, and all proceeds go to benefit the students of Lutheran High.