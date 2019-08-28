LINCOLN - With a lot of hunting seasons starting up and more almost here, you’re encouraged to check out the Nebraska Game and Parks 2019-2020 Public Access Atlas.
Upland Game Program Manager John Laux says it shows land available for all kinds of hunting, fishing, and trapping you may do.
"There's opportunities across the board. If you're in to big game there's a lot of properties that offer that. A big focus of our Open Fields and Waters Program has always been on the upland habitat side so a lot of CRP fields and wheat stubbles for pheasant hunters. There's really something for everyone."
Laux says the atlas is updated annually so it’s important to have the new version.
He says printed copies of this year’s atlas are available at Nebraska Game and Parks offices, service centers, and wherever hunting and fishing permits are sold.
To view it online go to OutdoorNebraska.Gov/PublicAccessAtlas.