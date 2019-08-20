NORFOLK - A proposed parking restriction that has brought an uproar on social media was discussed by the Norfolk City Council.
During Monday night’s meeting, City Planner Val Grimes told the council members over the past several years, city staff has received complaints off and on of individuals parking on the front and side yard of a residential lot.
Grimes said the ordinance in question would prohibit residents to park in their front and side yard unless it’s paved.
Councilman Shane Clausen expressed some concerns with what he called loopholes in the amendment.
Councilman Rob Merrill suggested they table the ordinance.
"Send it back to subcommittee to - as Councilman Clausen mentioned - to clean up some of the language in there that more closely identifies or talks about some of the questions that we're getting from the public."
The council members voted unanimously to table the restriction.