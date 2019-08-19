NORFOLK - The Platte Institute is inviting you to a Property Tax Reform Town Hall Event in Norfolk Tuesday.
CEO Jim Vokal says the event will feature state senators Jim Scheer, Lou Ann Linehan, Tom Briese, and Ben Hansen.
Vokal says even though the next legislative session is a ways off, senators are still working on ways to lower property taxes.
"Senator Linehan, the Revenue chair has been working with other committee members along with the governor to find a plan that she can have consensus on by December so we're not heading into next year's legislative session with things up in the air. That's why this town hall is so important so the senators can listen to the constituents."
Vokal says attendees will be able to hear the senators’ current plans on how to reduce property taxes and also voice their opinions.
He says half the battle on property tax reform is having an engaged taxpayer base so it’s important the public goes to this event.
It's set for Tuesday night 5:30 to 7 at the Lifelong Learning Center on the campus of Northeast Community College.