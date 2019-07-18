NORFOLK - The third Thursday of the month is coming up Thursday and that means another spectacular artist will present and talk about their work at the Norfolk Arts Center.
Education Coordinator Sage Allen says for July, Arne Muraoka Asaumi will talk about his art and what he does.
Allen says Arne is a Japanese-American new media and tattoo artist from Hawaii currently living in Chicago.
"He started doing at-home stick and poke tattoos and from there it grew and finally became a business and he's very successful with a lot of clients. Arne is well known for drawing people and they have a very wispy, fiery quality to the way they draw and it creates a very interesting effect."
Allen says Arne also works with experimental 3D animation, game design, and performance.
She says there will be a Q&A after the free artist talk.
The event is set to take place Thursday at the Norfolk Arts Center from 5:30 to 6:15. No prior registration is required.