Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says two staff members were injured in separate attacks by inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

The first happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday when an inmate punched a staffer. The staffer and other staff members gained control of the inmate and returned him to his cell. The department says the staffer suffered a chipped tooth and a concussion.

The second incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when an inmate struck a staffer on the side of her face. She used pepper spray on him as he approached a second time. The department says the staffer suffered a concussion.

The names of those involved haven't been released.

Man guilty of murder waives jury decision on death penalty

WILBER, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man convicted in the killing and dismembering of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, who officials say was lured to her death through an online dating app, has waived his right to have a jury decide whether he's eligible for the death penalty.

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday July 11

The citizenship question must be on the 2020 census.  It is incredible there is any objections to putting this question on the form in the first place.  It is an insult to any patriot if someone thinks it should not be there.