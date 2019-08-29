OMAHA - The crop insurance lead for Rabo AgriFinance says he’s never seen a year like 2019 in his 30 years of working in crop insurance.
Ken Shoemaker says there are usually prevent plant acres every year, but nothing compared to this year’s estimates.
"This year we're probably looking at an excess of 10 million acres of prevented planting and I'm trying to be conservative because I think it's going to be more than that. We're seeing it everywhere, in the Dakotas, Nebraska, and Illinois is probably going to have just under two million acres of prevented planting."
Shoemaker says advice he has for growers is to talk to a crop insurance agent about grain quality and silage.
He says there’s going to be more silage cut that ever and that’s one thing farmers need to make sure they talk with their agent about.
Shoemaker also says growers should use prices as a marketing tool for next year.