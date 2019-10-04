Practice fire safety year round

NORFOLK - The National Fire Protection Association and the Norfolk Fire Division want to remind citizens next week is Fire Prevention Week.
Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel says the theme this year is “Not every hero wears a cape – plan and practice your escape.”
Zwiebel says you should look at your homes and offices for fire hazards such any combustibles stored around any heat producing appliance, and improper disposal of smoking materials
He says also be aware of overloaded outlets.
Zwiebel adds keep up to date on replacing your smoke alarms every 10 years.
The Norfolk Fire Division will be holding an open house Sunday afternoon 1 to 3 at both fire stations. There will be treats to eat and tours of the stations.