NORFOLK - Harvest is always a busy time of year.
Extension Educator for Burt County John Wilson says you can’t let the rush to get crops harvested come before safety.
Wilson says the majority of fire calls this time of year are for field fires, and combines can present problems unique to the operation.
"Operators of these machines should check for the buildup of combustible crop residue around the engine and exhaust system, concealed drive belts and pulleys which can overheat due to friction when there is an accumulation of crop residue around them, and electrical wiring and connectors that have become worn or frayed, resulting in sparks which can ignite grain dust, crop residues or fuel vapors."
Wilson says preventative maintenance is also key to preventing many of the fires that occur on farm equipment.
He adds if a field or equipment fire does occur call 911 before trying to extinguish it yourself, and always keep track of the address of your location.