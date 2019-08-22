LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officials say someone bought a Powerball ticket in Omaha worth $1 million.
The Nebraska Lottery said in a news release Thursday that the ticket was sold at a Casey's store on Evans Plaza. It matched the first five numbers drawn Wednesday night, but it didn't match the Powerball number.
The winner has yet to come forward.
Daniel Moore, of Bellwood, earlier this week claimed the $1 million he won thanks to a Powerball ticket he bought in Schuyler for last Saturday's drawing. It also matched the first five numbers drawn but not the Powerball number.