NORFOLK - According to reports and numbers the pork industry is continuing to grow and prosper.
Vice President of Industry Relations for the National Pork Board, Bill Winkelman talked about the pork market at the Northeast Nebraska Swine Summit in Norfolk Wednesday.
Winkelman said market hog inventory is at 69.1 million up 4 percent.
He said export numbers are looking good and will continue to increase.
"In spite of those tariffs people are still buying our product with a tariff because it's cheaper than anywhere else. These are tremendous opportunities and tremendous times. We are heavily dependent on exports, nearly 26 percent. That growth is forecasted to increase and is set to go as high as 35 or 40 percent over the next few years."
Winkelman said they’re also keeping a close eye on the African Swine Fever.
He said pork feed is the biggest risk in ASF transmission.
Winkelman also said they’re having lots of marketing success and pork consumption is at record levels.