NIOBRARA - A celebration of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska’s culture, heritage, and tradition will be this weekend.
It’s the tribe’s 26th anniversary Powwow that will feature a variety of dancers, drum groups, and vendors.
Robin Bair says the event will have Grand Entries each day of the Powwow, a special flag raising ceremony, free food, and a diabetes fun run.
Bair says the theme for this year is “Beyond the Floodwaters.”
"I'm proud of my tribal council and Chairman Larry Wright Jr. Even though the bridge is out, he made the decision that this is our final ceremony of the year where families come together and our children get ready to back to school so it's a sacred time for us. We have an alternate route that will be marked IF the bridge isn't open. We're still praying it opens.'
Grand entries are scheduled for Friday at 7, Saturday at 1 and 7, and Sunday at 1.
For more information go to PoncaTribe-ne.org.