OMAHA - The Platte Institute has introduced a new guide call “Nebraska’s Sales Tax” which goes over the history and economics of Nebraska’s sales tax.
Policy Director Sarah Curry said the report recommends the Legislature eliminate sales tax exemptions on final consumer purchases of goods and services and use the new revenue to reduce the state’s property and sales tax rates.
Curry said last session, the Legislature only wanted to tax one part of certain goods and services, but they should all be taxed the same.
"You really want it imposed on all final consumptions for both goods and services. You don't want exemptions that make no economic sense. A business input exemption makes sense economically, but exempting a hair cut just for the sake of exempting a hair cut doesn't really make sense if you're going to tax all of the other personal care services."
The report says services have grown as a share of Nebraska's economy, but many of them are exempt from sales taxes.
Curry said Nebraskan’s consume approximately $77 billion in goods and services annually. A 5.5 percent sales tax on these purchases would raise a hypothetical $4.2 billion in revenue.