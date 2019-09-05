LINCOLN - The Platte Institute’s “Get Real About Property Taxes, 2nd Edition” report is now available.
Policy Director Sarah Curry and Communications and Outreach Director Adam Weinberg went over the report Wednesday.
Weinberg said the new edition includes updated poll results from the eight legislative districts represented by senators serving on the Unicameral’s Revenue Committee.
He said one of the questions was about elimination of sales tax exemptions.
"A plurality of the people asked supported the idea of getting rid of those sales tax exemptions so that they could fund property tax reform. They said they would be willing to pay sales taxes on exempt goods and services if the receipts were used to reduce property taxes."
Curry said if a ballot initiative gets passed, approximately 28 percent of the state revenue would be used.
She said something needs to happen at the local level to keep property taxes in check because if nothing gets done they’ll just keep going up.
To view the report go to PlatteInstitute.Org.