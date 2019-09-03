Pizza demands U.S. dairy

Ann Arbor Charter Township, MI - In the United States today, we love pizza so much that we eat about 3 billion pizzas annually.
That’s about one-third of global pizza consumption. And an essential pizza ingredient — cheese — gets its start on America’s dairy farms.
Served up in slices around the country, about 25 percent of all U.S. cheese ends up on a pizza. That’s according to Jimmy Simonte of the pizza-giant, Domino’s.
This is encouraging news to the nation’s dairy farmers — who have a shared interest in growing demand for the family-favorite meal.
Selling more pizza, means selling more dairy.
“When somebody makes the decision to buy Domino’s and feed their family with a pizza for that night, instead of burgers or fries, there’s a lot more dairy involved in that transaction. So our ability to grow beyond the traditional pizza category is pretty thrilling.”
Simonte says the Holstein cow has even made an appearance on Domino’s Pizza boxes — a popular tribute to the ultimate source of pizza’s primary ingredient.