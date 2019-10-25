NORFOLK - Hunters all across Nebraska are getting their guns, clothes, and dogs ready for the opener of the pheasant, quail, and partridge seasons Saturday.
Northeast District Manager of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Lucas Negus says hunters should check out the Public Access Atlas which displays nearly a million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout the state.
Negus says the fields around Northeast Nebraska are looking good.
"As folks know we had a lot of moisture this year which was good for the vegetation, but it got a little too wet for our pheasant chicks as it looked like production was down a little bit over previous years. There are still a good number of birds, especially where there is CRP or grass type habitat."
Negus encourages you to wear your hunter orange clothing and be as safe as possible.
The season runs through January 31st. To check out the public access atlas online go to OutdoorNebraska.Org/PublicAccessAtlas.