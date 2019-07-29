NORFOLK - A high trafficked Norfolk road temporarily closed Monday.
West Norfolk Avenue between Emergency Road and 27th Street is closed to traffic due to construction of the skywalk connecting Faith Regional’s new south Medical Office building with its existing west campus.
City Engineer Steve Rames said for the last two or three months construction crews have been building the piers on either side of the road.
"Now they'll start to work on the span that crosses Norfolk Avenue. We talked about phasing it so we could keep the road open to traffic, but it wasn't possible as there are so many different subcontractors that need to get up there with the exterior construction. It would have been too complicated to do it and maintain traffic."
Rames said westbound drivers coming to the emergency room and businesses west of the hospital will be rerouted south to Highway 275 at the intersection of West Norfolk Avenue and 25th Street. Access to the hospital’s main entrance off of 27th Street will remain open.
He said West Norfolk Avenue between 25th Street and 27th Street will remain open to local traffic only.
Work is expected to be done around November 1st.