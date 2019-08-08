NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a parking restriction for a southern portion of town.
During Monday’s meeting, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller told the council members the area in question includes Ta-Ha-Zouka Road, 15th Street and 16th Street.
Miller said it’s a high industrial area, and complaints were receive from truck drivers saying semis and other vehicles parking on the street makes it difficult to maneuver while traveling in this area.
He added after reviewing the situation and talking to the area businesses, it was determined no parking in the area would increase traffic flow.
The council voted unanimously to approve the parking restriction on all three readings.