LINCOLN - It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week and the Nebraska Department of Transportation is highlighting the importance of parents to discuss driver safety with young drivers.
Highway Safety Administrator Mark Segerstrom tells News Talk WJAG Teen Driver Safety Week is a perfect time to begin — and continue — the conversation on responsible driving with teens.
Segerstrom says in Nebraska while teen drivers made up seven percent of all licensed drivers, they accounted for 21 percent of all reported crashes in 2018.
"Nationally, 55 percent of teens who died in motor vehicle crashes last year were unbuckled, but in Nebraska 73 percent of the teen traffic fatalities were unbuckled. So that's the point we're trying to get across is that parents need to be an integral role in the education process."
Segerstrom says seat belt usage impaired and distracted driving, speed limits and passengers all pose a serious risk for younger inexperienced drivers.
He adds parents are role models for their kids and what they do behind the wheel will likely be mirrored by their teen drivers.