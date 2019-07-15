IOWA - The National Pork Board’s Operation Main Street program takes the Pork Checkoff story to diverse audiences.
Dieticians and university audiences are popular, and National Pork Board director of producer services Ernie Barnes says the program is always looking for new audiences.
"We found that there is a group of vet technicians in every state, and those individuals don't get to go to quite as much training as a veterinarian does. Many of them are small animal practitioners and they want to know more about where their food comes from."
Barnes says the program has trained over 1,300 volunteers across the country to tell the pork industry’s story of innovation, quality and stewardship.
For more information go to Pork.org.