Openings on riverfront review board

NORFOLK - Applications are being accepted for the Norfolk Riverfront Review Board after the number of members was increased from five to nine per the city council.
City Planner Val Grimes says along with the increase in members, the boundaries were also expanded from Benjamin Avenue to an eighth of a mile north of Omaha Avenue from north to south; and about 500 feet on each side of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River within the north/south limits.
Grimes says the mayor will go over the applications submitted.
"The board will have responsibilities such as when a project comes in, they review the project in conformance with the existing zoning, land use map, the comp plan, and also the overlay district."
Grimes says four of the nine members also have to live within the boundaries of the Riverfront District.
Applications are available at the Norfolk City Offices or on the city’s website.