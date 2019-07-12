NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum is set to unveil its newest summer exhibit Friday during an opening reception.
Executive Director JoBeth Cox says the title of the exhibit is “Service and Survival: The American Soldier.”
Cox says the exhibit explores the life of the American soldier from the Civil War period through the 2000s, with objects that reveal stories of family, duty, and service.
She says on display will be items from the museum’s permanent collection, such as uniforms, equipment, documents, photographs, letters, and more.
The free opening reception is set for Friday evening at 6, and refreshments will be provided.
The exhibit will be open through November 2.