NORFOLK - The Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk received a generous donation from Hy-Vee and Hormel Foods Tuesday.
One thousand pounds of peanut butter was given to the Orphan Grain Train as part of the “Spread the Smiles” campaign.
Vice President Grant Schmidt tells News Talk WJAG this will have a huge impact on the community.
"We're noted for doing international shipments, but we want people to know that we also are here to help our neighbors and with this help from Hy-Vee that's exactly what we can do. We will first of all look at the area food banks to assist them as well as possibly some area Indian reservations in need."
Hy-Vee West store director Tim Bruzek says both stores are happy to be able to give back to the community in this way and the 1,000 pound donation is enough to make over 16,000 sandwiches.