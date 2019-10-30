Orphan Grain Train receives peanut butter

NORFOLK - The Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk received a generous donation from Hy-Vee and Hormel Foods Tuesday.

One thousand pounds of peanut butter was given to the Orphan Grain Train as part of the “Spread the Smiles” campaign.

Vice President Grant Schmidt tells News Talk WJAG this will have a huge impact on the community.

"We're noted for doing international shipments, but we want people to know that we also are here to help our neighbors and with this help from Hy-Vee that's exactly what we can do. We will first of all look at the area food banks to assist them as well as possibly some area Indian reservations in need."

Hy-Vee West store director Tim Bruzek says both stores are happy to be able to give back to the community in this way and the 1,000 pound donation is enough to make over 16,000 sandwiches.

Tags

In other news

Dismemberment evidence allowed in murder trial

Dismemberment evidence allowed in murder trial

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota judge has ruled that dismemberment evidence can be used in the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her remains in a river in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday October 29

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday October 29

It is becoming ever more difficult to accept the condescension, incompetence and corruption of the  diplomates, lobbyists and political consultants, not to mention the media, in this country. 