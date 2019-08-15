STANTON - An Omaha man is in jail following a vehicle pursuit early Thursday morning.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the pursuit began in Norfolk when an SUV was observed speeding and then found to have fictitious plates when a Madison County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on East Omaha Avenue.
The vehicle refused to stop and entered Stanton County on Highway 275 where the Stanton County Sheriff’s office also became involved in the pursuit.
The SUV continued east on the highway and then turned south onto Highway 57, and as the SUV neared Stanton, tire deflation spikes were deployed by the Sheriff’s office and the SUV struck the spikes and continued into Stanton.
The SUV continued south on 10th Street as its tires disintegrated, driving through the Stanton trailer court and onto private property before the SUV drove into a tree and a deep creek ravine.
The lone driver fled on foot into the creek and was taken into custody about ten minutes later as he was found hiding along the creek by members of the Stanton and Madison County Sheriff’s office.
The driver was identified as 36 year old Adam Carlson who was wanted on a felony warrant for absconding parole.
Carlson was medically cleared at the scene by EMS and jailed.
He faces numerous charges including speeding, willful reckless driving and felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest-2nd offense and habitual criminal.
Electronic equipment also found in the SUV is being checked to determine if it is stolen.
ALSO, Carlson has now been identified as the person responsible for an armed robbery and car jacking on Tuesday evening near Loveland, Iowa where several shots were fired at the victim.
Carlson was pursued at that time by Iowa authorities into Omaha, where he fled on foot from near 13th and Cass and was not located.
A female accomplice was arrested at that time for robbery. Carlson also faces those related felony charges in Iowa.