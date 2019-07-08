WASHINGTON D.C - The total number of unplanted acres this year could eventually top 10 million.
It’s reported a large number of prevent plant claims have already been filed and a lot more filings are expected to come.
Natural Resources Conservation Chief Matthew Lohr says his agency is encouraging producers to plant cover crops in those acres to help control erosion and reestablish soil health.
Lohr says producers who plant cover crops are still eligible for program payments.
"The producers can hay, grade, or chop the cover crop planted with NRCS assistance, and they can still be eligible for a prevented planting payment. That's where we are with these special EQIP signups."
Lohr adds a special signup is available to producers in Nebraska and you’re encouraged to contact your local Farm Service Agency.