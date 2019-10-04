Norfolk Area United Way

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way helps fund 22 Northeast Nebraska agencies including one that provides behavioral and mental health, and substance abuse services.

Oasis Counseling International serves a 22-county area in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.

Executive Director Dr. Mark Stortvedt says the United Way funding is a crucial part of making counseling work for people.

Stortvedt says last year they served over 1,700 clients.

