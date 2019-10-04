NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way helps fund 22 Northeast Nebraska agencies including one that provides behavioral and mental health, and substance abuse services.
Oasis Counseling International serves a 22-county area in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Executive Director Dr. Mark Stortvedt says the United Way funding is a crucial part of making counseling work for people.
Stortvedt says last year they served over 1,700 clients.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.