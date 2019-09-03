LINCOLN - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in several counties in northeast Nebraska during the week of August 26th through September 1st.
In total, 23 businesses were inspected in Stanton, Madison, Burt and Cuming Counties and one business sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of four percent.
The business that sold alcohol to a minor was Shell Creek Market in Newman Grove.
NSP conducts these inspections in an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of youth.
Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.