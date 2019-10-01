NORFOLK - As the summer months come to a close, so does an operation conducted by Nebraska State Troopers in several counties in northcentral and northeastern Nebraska.
Over the last two months, troopers made an effort to maintain high visibility on the roads in Boyd, Holt, Knox, Antelope, and Pierce counties. The effort focused on preventing drunk driving through use of saturation patrols and vehicle checkpoints. The effort also included alcohol inspections at local businesses throughout the area.
“We consider this another successful operation,” said Lieutenant Jim Stover. “Our troopers had contact with the public to not only encourage safe driving behavior, but also to ensure that local businesses are restricting the sale of alcohol to minors.”
During the operation, troopers arrested one person for driving under the influence and issued citations for speeding (23), possession of marijuana (3), and open container (1). Alcohol inspections were completed at 93 businesses. Seven of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 8 percent.
“This was a fairly safe summer in northeast Nebraska,” said Stover. “That’s a credit to all of the citizens who were responsible and voluntarily complied with the law to keep the roads safe.”
The effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $6,500 from the North Central Health Department.