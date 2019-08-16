NORFOLK - The Nebraska State Education Association is working to create a pathway to teaching to help recruit future educators.
President Jenni Benson tells News Talk WJAG fewer and fewer individuals are going into teacher colleges.
Benson says about 50% fewer students are going into education over the past few years.
"Part of that is that it's a very challenging profession to be in, but also we are needing to work very closely with our high schools. We have about 500 students in our Educators Rising programs across the state, so as junior or seniors if they are interested in teaching as a career then we start them early to understand that."
Benson says also they have a mentorship program for new to the classroom teachers to be able to connect with veteran teachers in the same educational field.
She adds the state loses new teachers within the first couple of years because that support isn’t there.