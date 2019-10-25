NORFOLK - A real estate purchase was discussed and voted on at the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said they plan to purchase a house at 612 West Maple Avenue west of the senior high.
Thompson said their plan is to raze the house that is there and use the land for additional parking.
"We have 383 student parking spots available and we have 1,370 students. Parking is a very significant need and this would help us alleviate some of that need. It's a step in the right direction."
Thompson said the total price of it, including closing costs, is $75,624.
The board unanimously approved the purchase.