NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools’ Little Panthers Preschool has been continuing to make progress.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said it’s approximately 75 percent complete and they’re still planning to start school on time.
Thompson said all furniture and materials have been purchased and all staff for the upcoming school year has been hired.
She also said the preschool enrollment is at capacity.
"We have 56 three year olds enrolled and 160 four year olds enrolled, for a total of 216 students. To put that in perspective, last year we only had 140 preschool students so that is quite the increase. We are serving many more preschool students which I'm excited about."
Thompson said they also received approximately $230,000 in grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Education for the Early Childhood Program Expansion which is in addition to the $175,000 already received from HeadStart.
She said they plan to host an open house and ribbon cutting with the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce late August or early September.