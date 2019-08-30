NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools has begun its 2019-2020 budget discussions.
At the Board of Education meeting Thursday Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson and Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson walked the board through the budget proposal.
Robinson said the valuation increase for 2019-2020 is 2.50 percent and the general fund budget of expenditures increased by 2.76 percent to $47 million which includes the additional staff that was hired for 19-20.
He said the levy will be going down .3 cents this year.
"This would adjust our overall levy from $1.176646 to $1.173569. We're able to do this because of the aggressive approach to debt repayment that has been put in place over the past six years and we're being very conservative in our budget."
Thompson said state aid funding increased by $2.2 million compared to 2018-2019.
She said property tax receipts if collected in full will be $30.2 million.
Thompson said their conservative fiscal approach has resulted in Norfolk Public being ranked 16th out of 244 Nebraska public schools in terms of efficiency.
Public comment and approval of the budget will take place at the board’s next meeting September 9th.