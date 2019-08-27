NORFOLK - It’s that time of year to start thinking about seeding lawns for the fall before the cold winter months.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, & Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says fall is the best time of year thanks to less weed pressure than in spring, and late summer, and the extended period of cool weather, usually with good rainfall, that occurs from September through late November is ideal.
Ohnesorg says if you’re looking to completely reseed your lawn, it’s easier to till up the entire yard instead of killing it off chemically.
He says when choosing the type of seed; try to get a mix of different varieties to see what will establish well in your yard.
He adds starter fertilizers aren’t needed unless you know you have a nutrient poor area.