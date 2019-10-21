LINCOLN - Sleep is very important to your overall health and well-being, but a lot of people including farmers don’t get enough of it.
Nebraska Extension Educator Susan Harris Broomfield says the Center for Disease Control has even called sleep deprivation a public health problem.
Broomfield says lack of sleep effects so many parts of the body.
"It effects our immune system, our hormone balance, brain function, organ function, metabolism, and muscle health. The number one tip I have would be to get up at the same time every day."
Broomfield says by getting up at the same time every day, even on the weekend, really helps your body.
She says you also shouldn’t take your phone to bed with you as the blue light emitted from the phone can keep you awake.
Broomfield says adults should try to get seven to eight hours of sleep every night and teenagers should get nine to ten.
For more information visit Extension.UNL.EDU.