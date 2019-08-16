SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) - A grand jury Friday cleared a South Sioux City police officer of any criminal wrongdoing in a shootout that left the officer wounded and the suspect dead.
The decision came in the case of Officer Brian Van Berkum, who confronted Luis Quinones Rosa outside a bar in May because Rosa matched the description of a man who had been seen with a gun. Investigators say Rosa shot first at Van Berkum, striking the officer in a leg and abdomen.
Van Berkum returned the fire, hitting Rosa in a leg. Rosa was found unresponsive later in a nearby vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he died.
Van Berkum underwent surgery, and has since recovered and returned to work.