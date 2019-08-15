NORFOLK - Northeast Community College is ready to launch a major initiative that will impact its agriculture programming for years to come.
College administrators, campaign representatives and others will gather at Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex next Thursday to kick-off the Nexus capital campaign to raise funds to construct new agriculture facilities on the Northeast campus in Norfolk.
Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the college foundation, said college supporters and the general public are encouraged to attend the event to learn more about the $23 million project.
The event will begin at 10.