NORFOLK - Northeast Community College is set to host the 17th annual Spooktacular children’s carnival Wednesday evening.
Director of Student Activities, Carissa Kollath says the event is sponsored by the Student Ambassadors and Student Activities Council.
Kollath says student clubs will host booths with over two dozen games.
Admissions Coordinator Ashley Hoffman says something new they’ll have this year is a petting zoo.
"We're going to have some furry and scaly animals out there this year. We're even going to have a baby alligator. We'll also have some dogs, goats, and horses."
Hoffman says some other activities include a fishing game, duck pool, pumpkin toss, putt-putt golf, and children’s haunted house.
The event is set for Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 8 at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.
Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.