NORFOLK - The Northeast Community College presidential search process is continuing on with the announcement of a new president expect later this fall according to the timeline.
The three finalists include Dr. Leah Barrett, vice president for student affairs for the Northern Wyoming Community College District, Dr. Lenny Klaver, president of North Central Missouri College, and Dr. Charles Nwankwo, vice president of technology and business partnerships at Chandler Gilbert Community College.
At the Board of Governors meeting Thursday Chairperson Steve Anderson of Concord gave an update on the process.
He said they’re appreciative of all the comments received about the candidates.
"At this point we will continue our reference checking and stick with our timeline. We'll be looking for further information as we move forward in the next few weeks."
Anderson said the board desires to select a new president this fall with the successful candidate starting in January.
For more information on the process visit Northeast.Edu.