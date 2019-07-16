NORFOLK - If you want to learn some valuable swine information you’re invited to attend the upcoming Northeast Nebraska Swine Summit in Norfolk Wednesday.
Steve Martin, Executive Director of the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, also known as A-FAN says if you’re interested in building a swine operation, you’ll be able to learn how at the summit.
"We will have several builders in the room that will be able to walk you through the process especially during one of our panel discussions. They'll talk about day one to completion and what that will look like and what you need to do and expect so you're ready."
Martin says they’ll also talk about the 2019 agriculture economic outlook with a focus on the pork sector.
He says the keynote speaker will be Bill Winkelman, Vice President of Industry Relations for the National Pork Board.
The program will be from 9 to 4 at the Lifelong Learning Center on the campus of Northeast Community College. Admission is free and lunch will be provided.
For more information visit BecomeAFan.Org.